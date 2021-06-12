Condolences pour in for Kathy Richardson, Naramata’s 3rd homicide victim in recent weeks

Richardson was well liked in the community, a volunteer firefighter with a home-based salon

Naramata resident and volunteer firefighter Kathy Richardson is being remembered as kind, friendly and someone who contributed to the community.

On Friday night, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) along with her firefighting family expressed their condolences to the family and friends of Richardson who was discovered deceased in her home Wednesday, June 9. Police said she was a victim of homicide.

Members of the Naramata community were also expected to gather outside Richardson’s house tonight to pay their respects and to lay flowers.

Richardson’s recent passing is a loss for the community of Naramata and the region, the RDOS members said in a press release.

Richardson, 57, was a licensed hairstylist and operated her own home-based salon for many years, said RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich.

“Kathy was well known in the community as both a business owner and volunteer,” says Kozakevich. “She was a kind person who would always smile and wave when we passed each other in the village.”

In November 2017, Richardson joined the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department (NVFD) as a volunteer member.

“Kathy is a great example of how an individual can make a community a better place,” says Naramata Fire Chief Dennis Smith. “Kathy brought an exceptional skill set and compassion to people during medical emergencies. She was also deployed provincially as a NVFD team member during recent wildfire events. We will miss her.”

Police discovered Richardson’s body in her home in the 3900-block of 3rd Street just before 5 p.m. on June 9 while investigating the double homicide of the Fryer brothers.

Officers found her home unlocked but no one answered the door.

They entered the residence to ensure her well-being and found the body of an adult woman. Richardson’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police believe her death and the deaths of the Fryer brothers to be targeted acts related to drug and gang activities. But they haven’t offered more information than that.

BC RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts is asking for anyone to come forward that spoke or saw Richardson in the days before her death.

“Investigators want to speak to anyone who had dealings with Kathleen in the days before her death, Understanding her movements or activities will help continue to move this investigation forward,” Roberts said.

The Regional District provides support for RCMP Victim Services which provides assistance and resources to those in need. For further information, please call 250-770-4713.

