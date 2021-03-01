(Pxhere)

(Pxhere)

Compensation fund opens for B.C. students negatively affected by incorrect exam marks

Marks for 2019 provincial exams were incorrectly tabulated

The province has started a compensation fund for students who were negatively impacted by the provincial Grade 12 exam tabulation errors in 2019.

In a Monday (March 1) press release, the education ministry said that students who can “demonstrate losses or expenses” due to receiving incorrect exam marks can apply for compensation online. Apology letters are also being sent to all affected students.

The compensation fund is one of six recommendations made in an Office of the Ombudsperson report released last summer.

The fund is open to students who received incorrect exam marks for English 12, Communications 12 or Français langue première 12 in June 2019. Students must demonstrate a financial loss or expense as a result of the tabulation errors.

According to the province, students could have a claim if one of the following applies, and led to a financial loss:

  • They received an incorrect exam mark in English 12, Communications 12 or Français langue première 12, and the corrected mark went up or down or
  • Their Student Transcripts Service order was impacted by the June 2019 exam session error
  • Even though their marks were not impacted, they made a decision or did something as a result of the exam tabulation error to confirm their results.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

EducationSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jasmine’s story: Stigma can be the hardest hurdle for those overcoming addiction

Just Posted

BC Ambulance Crews prepare to evacuate a sick Greenwood boy by helicopter on Friday, Feb. 26. Photo: Submitted
Greenwood boy taken to hospital by BC Ambulance helicopter

Greenwood volunteer firefighters helped prepare the chopper’s landing

City council was given a draft budget presentation at chambers on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
City’s draft budget shows modest surplus, with slight property tax bump for 2021

The draft reflects the latest numbers in the on-going budget process

A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 7,334

A BC Ambulance helicopter made an emergency landing near Greenwood’s baseball diamond Friday afternoon, Feb. 26. Photo: Submitted
BREAKING: Medical emergency sees BC Ambulance helicopter touch down in Greenwood

City first responders are still on-scene.

A BC Ambulance helicopter made an emergency landing near Greenwood’s baseball diamond Friday afternoon, Feb. 26. Photo: Submitted
BREAKING: Medical emergency sees BC Ambulance helicopter touch down in Greenwood

City first responders are still on-scene.

Third-grader Hudson Adrian (left) on Wednesday, Feb. 24, poses with fourth-graders Josh Hlookoff (centre) and Jaylen Dekteroff at Hutton Elementary’s Pink Shirt Day parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
WATCH — Grand Forks’ elementaries support Pink Shirt Day

The annual celebration of kindness puts paid to the idea that bullying was ever cool

(Pxhere)
Compensation fund opens for B.C. students negatively affected by incorrect exam marks

Marks for 2019 provincial exams were incorrectly tabulated

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Time to check the mail: Every household to receive a Canada Post postcard this spring

Postcard can be mail for free to any address in Canada

The humanoid sensing robot has a 3D printed finger cap that measures oxygen levels. (Dr. Woo Soo Kim)
Medical care robots being made with 3D origami in B.C. lab

Would you let a robot take your temperature?

B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell gets acquainted with Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Kim Baird’s 10-month-old daughter Sophia, husband Steve and four-year-old Amy at the B.C. legislature before a ceremony to endorse the Tsawwassen Treaty, Oct. 15, 2007. (Sharon Tiffin/Black Press)
Indigenous consent must come first and last for B.C. industrial projects

UN declaration seen as end to a history of horror stories

FILE - In this Friday, Jan 1, 2021 file photo, a lorry driver's documents are scanned on a phone as he passes a checkpoint for the train through the Eurotunnel link with Europe in Folkestone, England. One month after Britain made a New Year split from the European Union's economic embrace, businesses that once traded freely are getting used to frustrating checks, delays and red tape. Meat exporters say shipments have rotted in trucks awaiting European health checks. Scottish fishermen have protested at Parliament over the catch they can no longer sell to the continent because of byzantine new paperwork. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
FINLAYSON: Government should focus on strengthening B.C.’s leading export industries

To revive the economy, this piece in the strategy is integral, writes Jock Finlayson

A cross-country skier glides along the banks of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Canadians across the country can look forward to a mild spring peppered with the odd winter flashback throughout the first part of the season, according to predictions from one prominent national forecaster. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Mild spring with some wintry blasts predicted for most of Canada: Weather Network

Weather Network is forecasting a slower than average start to spring in British Columbia

AstraZeneca’s vaccines are ready for use at the vaccination center in Apolda, Germany, Sunday, Feb.28, 2021. (Michael Reichel/dpa via AP)
Feds hoping for AstraZeneca shots this week as Pfizer-BioNTech prepare next delivery

The first of those doses could start to arrive in Canada as early as Wednesday

(Pixabay)
Host fined $2,300 for flouting COVID rules after Vancouver police break up gender reveal party

Police said party host showed ‘terrible judgement’

Most Read