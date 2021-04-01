A community forest near Slocan is among the 44 projects in B.C. receiving funds for wildfire mitigation. File photo

A community forest near Slocan is among the 44 projects in B.C. receiving funds for wildfire mitigation. File photo

Community forests in West Kootenay receive wildfire mitigation grants

Projects in Kaslo, Slocan, Creston, Nakusp and Harrop-Procter are among the recipients

Five community forests in the West Kootenay will receive wildfire mitigation after being included in a $5 million provincial grant.

The BC Community Forest Association is funding $822,695 to co-ops and societies in Kaslo, Slocan, Harrop-Procter and Creston that manage local forests.

“It’s a priority for our government to do everything we can to keep people safe from the threat of wildfires,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, in a statement Thursday.

“This money will help recipients reduce those risks and also support local employment opportunities.”

The Kaslo and District Community Forest Society will receive $260,505 to combine three prescription development projects totalling about 145 hectares.

The Creston Valley Forest Corporation has been granted $204,620 to work on approximately 57.6 hectares, which will include one prescribed burn.

The Harrop-Procter Community Co-operative receives $184,070 for five projects of about 107.1 hectares.

Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative has been granted $148,500 for four projects, including one prescribed burn, totalling approximately 193.2 hectares.

The Nakusp and Area Community Forest meanwhile will use $25,000 for a prescription development of about 185.7 hectares.

Forty-four Crown Land Wildfire Risk Reduction projects around B.C. are being funded by the grants.

READ MORE:

Burn period begins in Nelson

Forest just south of Nelson will be logged this year

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. hits record high of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Next story
88% of COVID-19 rulebreakers in B.C. haven’t paid their fines, $716K owed

Just Posted

Ralph Mackay Fraser has been ordered to pay $226,000 in compensation to a man he sucker-punched in 2008. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Drunken sucker punch costs B.C. teacher $226,000

‘Thoroughly disgraceful incident’ in 2008 left hotel security guard permanently injured

Grand Forks/Fire Rescue volunteers spent all of Monday night, March 29, battling a fire that destroyed a city woman’s home at 2240 B Almond Gardens Rd. East. Photo courtesy of Laurie Parsons
Cause of Grand Forks Almond Gardens fire ‘undetermined’

Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne said he knows where the fire started, but too much evidence went up in flames

A community forest near Slocan is among the 44 projects in B.C. receiving funds for wildfire mitigation. File photo
Community forests in West Kootenay receive wildfire mitigation grants

Projects in Kaslo, Slocan, Creston, Nakusp and Harrop-Procter are among the recipients

Nelson and Trail saw increases in new COVID-19 cases during the week of March 21 to 27. Illustration: BCCDC
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Nelson area, six in Trail

The West Kootenay has mostly been spared new cases in 2021

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

One more person has died from the virus, bringing the region’s death toll to 115

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

A&W took to social media April among other Canadian companies, announcing the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like a combination of mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni. (Instagram/A&W)
7 companies out to trick Canadian customers this April Fools’ (PHOTOS)

Onion-scented sanitizer, pizza-scented candles and cheese-scented essential oil announced April 1

ANKORS East Kootenay held a march in Cranbrook on Monday, August 31, 2020, for Overdose Awareness Day. They marched from the Cranbrook ANKORS location to City Hall, where there was a peaceful protest out front. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Grant funding awarded for overdose support in B.C. Interior

Funding to be used for overdose-related supports in rural, remote and Indigenous communities

Workers at an ice cream shop wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Steveston Village, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
All B.C. workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Leave is currently unpaid but B.C. government says it’s exploring paid options

Tribunal member Steven Adamson wrote in a screening decision Wednesday, B.C.’s Human Rights Code “only protects people from discrimination” and does not apply to those who prefer not to wear a mask. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

The body says it has received ‘a large number’ of mask-wearing complaints alleging discrimination

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at a pop-up vaccine clinic for EMS workers Center in Salt Lake City on January 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

No proof of ancestry is required

Rich Goulet receives a volunteer award from then Prime Minister Stephen Harper. (Contributed)
Pitt Meadows coaching legend Rich Goulet dies

Basketball community mourns passing of longtime high school hoops coach

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Online posts appear to link alleged arsonist to Masonic hall fires in Metro Vancouver

A page with the same name as man charged in the fire reveals interest in multiple conspiracy theories

Most Read