Community forests in West Kootenay receive wildfire mitigation grants

Projects in Kaslo, Slocan, Creston, Nakusp and Harrop-Procter are among the recipients

A community forest near Slocan is among the 44 projects in B.C. receiving funds for wildfire mitigation. File photo

Five community forests in the West Kootenay will receive wildfire mitigation after being included in a $5 million provincial grant.

The BC Community Forest Association is funding $822,695 to co-ops and societies in Kaslo, Slocan, Harrop-Procter and Creston that manage local forests.

“It’s a priority for our government to do everything we can to keep people safe from the threat of wildfires,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, in a statement Thursday.

“This money will help recipients reduce those risks and also support local employment opportunities.”

The Kaslo and District Community Forest Society will receive $260,505 to combine three prescription development projects totalling about 145 hectares.

The Creston Valley Forest Corporation has been granted $204,620 to work on approximately 57.6 hectares, which will include one prescribed burn.

The Harrop-Procter Community Co-operative receives $184,070 for five projects of about 107.1 hectares.

Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative has been granted $148,500 for four projects, including one prescribed burn, totalling approximately 193.2 hectares.

The Nakusp and Area Community Forest meanwhile will use $25,000 for a prescription development of about 185.7 hectares.

Forty-four Crown Land Wildfire Risk Reduction projects around B.C. are being funded by the grants.

