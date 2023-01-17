Columbia Basin Trust invites residents to give input on future of region

Columbia Basin Trust wants to hear your vision for the future of the region. CBT photo.

Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) will soon be travelling to meet with residents to hear their input about the region and to make plans about its future.

“This is an opportunity for everyone who lives in the Basin to share your perspective on how we can realize an even better future for this incredible region,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer.

“I am so pleased to invite residents to the conversations that will determine how the Trust can best support communities in the future. We all have a stake in this as residents, and that’s why we call this process Our Trust, Our Future.”

CBT was founded in 1995 to support social, economic and environmental initiatives in the region and its activities are guided by the Columbia Basin Management Plan, developed based on the input of the area’s residents.

Throughout April and May, CBT will be offering in-person open houses and facilitated conversations in around 20 communities throughout the region to allow residents to share their input.

CBT said these events will be opportunities for residents to explore their vision for their communities and the entire region. Virtual meetings and an online survey will also be made available.

Then in May and June, CBT will present the common themes that emerge from the feedback garnered from residents at three large regional events held in Cranbrook, Trail and Golden.

These events will be a further opportunity for the people of the Basin to discuss these common themes and ideas. Additionally the events will have local food, visual art and music from regional artists and entertainers.

A well-known Canadian personality will be the event’s keynote speaker, with their identity to be revealed at a later date.

To find out about dates for your community’s meeting and to learn more about the Our Trust, Our Future initiative, visit ourtrust.org/future



