Columbia Basin Trust funds $1.4 million for outdoor projects

Slocan is getting $208K to rebuild its multi-sport court

The Slocan Park Community Hall Society will improve its ice rink with support from the Columbia Basin Trust. Photo: Submitted

The Village of Slocan will receive $208,500 to build a multi-sport court as part of an outdoor recreation projects grant from Columbia Basin Trust.

The Slocan project will revitalize a concrete surface for pickleball, basketball, tennis, ball hockey and hockey.

“Demand for outdoor recreation assets has grown because of the pandemic and a resulting societal shift toward increased use of outdoor assets and outdoor recreation activities,” said Will Nixon, CBT senior manager, delivery of benefits. “These grants help communities create or improve outdoor recreational facilities that support active, healthy lifestyles.”

The Trust awarded $1.4 million to projects throughout the Kootenays.

Other West Kootenay projects include:

• Argenta Community Association to receive $57,000 to repair and relocate a playground.

• Regional District of Kootenay Boundary gets $34,500 for new pickleball courts at Beaver Valley Family Park.

• Johnsons Landing Community Association will use $12,00 to expand and improve its natural playground area.

• Kaslo Baseball and Softball Association will spent $11,250 to fence off Murray Pearson Memorial Ball Park.

• Kaslo Outdoor Recreation and Trails Society receives $15,000 to enhances its disc golf course.

• Village of Nakusp receives $180,000 to build the second phase of its natural playground.

• Nakusp and Area Bike Society gets $35,500 to expand the bike skills part at Mt. Abriel Recreation Area.

• Village of New Denver will use $120,000 to create an outdoor, multi-use facility for bikes, wheelchairs, scooters and skateboards.

• Regional District of Central Kootenay will spend $150,000 to replace equipment at the Salmo Outdoor Pool.

• Slocan Park Community Hall Society to use $19,000 to upgrade its multi-purpose sports field by levelling the outfield and acquiring an ice rink liner.

• City of Trail to get $25,000 to replace the current pea gravel surface with a rubberized surface at Reg Stone Playground.

• Village of Warfield to spent $6,800 on a nine-hole disc golf course.