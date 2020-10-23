UPDATE: Collision cleared, Highway 33 at Idabel Lake reopens

The Kelowna RCMP are urging drivers to stay away from the area

UPDATE: 1:13 p.m.

Highway 33 at Idabel Lake has been reopened.

Kelowna RCMP said the collisions and the vehicles that slid off the road have been cleared.

“Conditions are still extremely icy and police advise motorists should slow down and drive to weather conditions,” Kelowna RCMP said in a statement.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking drivers to stay away from Highway 33 near Idabel Lake.

The area of the road has been shut down due to the snowy weather.

Kelowna RCMP is asking drivers to stay away from the area until the road is reopened. Conditions are extremely icy and numerous vehicles have slid off the road or collided.

Travel past Idabel Lake is not currently possible, according to the RCMP.

Information regarding the severity of the collisions is unavailable at this time.

