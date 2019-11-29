As of Sunday night, the donation bottle at the Greenwood Canco had raised $700 and change for Greenwood resident Russ Hildebrandt, whose house was destroyed in a fire on Nov. 16. A Greenwood Community Coffee House, which is scheduled to run on Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the McArthur Centre, will also serve as a fundraiser for Hildebrandt. People looking for more information on the event can contact organizer Geneva Blair at (790) 294-3987. (Jensen Edwards/Boundary Creek Times)

Collections ongoing for Greenwood man who lost house to fire

A Coffeehouse entertainment night is set for Nov. 30 at Greenwood’s McArthur Centre

Greenwood neighbours are rallying to help out a local man whose house was destroyed in a Nov. 16 fire.

As of Nov. 24, the donation bottle at the Greenwood Canco had raised $700 and change for Greenwood resident Russ Hildebrandt, who lived within a block of the gas station.

A Greenwood Community Coffee House, which is scheduled to run on Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the McArthur Centre, will also serve as a fundraiser for Hildebrandt. People looking for more information on the event can contact organizer Geneva Blair at (790) 294-3987.

“Originally I was hoping to put it together for something in the community, but I figure, if we can help him out, why not?” Blair said.

All talents are welcome to play at Saturday night’s event and community members are encouraged to attend.

