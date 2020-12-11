Coats for Kids gives away toques, boots, gloves and other winter wear — not just coats. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Coats for Kids giveaway to go through Saturday

Winter wear is being offered, free of charge to anyone who needs it, at the Boundary Child Care Resource and Referral Centre

Grand Forks’ annual Coats for Kids giveaway got underway Friday, Dec. 11. Real estate broker Sharon Marshall and the Boundary Child Care Resource and Referral Centre’s (CCRR) Louise Heck aim to donate two van-loads of winter wear to deserving children in the next 36 hours.

READ MORE: Grand Forks realtors forge ahead with “Coats for Kids” drive

READ MORE: Coats for Kids drive a success

The coats, jackets, toques, boots and sweaters were collected by Marshall and staff at Discover Border Country Realty, owned by Grand Forks’ Flec Demmon. Marshall and Heck set up their giveaway show room at the CCRR at 162 72nd Ave all day Thursday, Dec. 10, using coat-racks and hangers loaned by the Grand Forks Christian Centre.

Anyone who would like warm winter clothing is asked to come by the CCRR until 2 p.m. Friday and again between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

 

