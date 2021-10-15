Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia in Vancouver on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia in Vancouver on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Closing submissions in B.C. money laundering inquiry include call to work together

Commission concluded testimony last month, hearing from about 200 witnesses

Lawyers for the British Columbia and federal governments say the way forward in the fight against money laundering is continued collaboration between governments, law enforcement agencies and regulatory bodies.

B.C. government lawyer Jacqueline Hughes told the commission the provincial gaming regulator and Crown-owned B.C. Lottery Corporation held differing views about illegal cash at casinos for years, but since then their working relationship has improved.

Federal government lawyer BJ Wray says the inquiry has raised public awareness about the threats posed by money laundering.

Three days of closing submissions at the inquiry into money laundering started today ahead of a final report and recommendations that are due in December.

The provincial government appointed B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen in 2019 to lead the inquiry after several reports said the flow of hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal cash linked to organized crime affected the province’s real estate, luxury vehicle and gaming sectors.

The commission concluded testimony last month, hearing from about 200 witnesses including former premier Christy Clark, cabinet ministers, police officers, gaming officials, financial crime experts and academics.

The commission heard testimony that investigators had raised concerns more than a decade ago with gaming and government officials about increasing amounts of suspicious cash at Vancouver-area casinos.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Former B.C. lottery director says he’s ‘whistleblower’ on money laundering at casinos

money laundering

Previous story
Two B.C. women file constitutional challenge of vaccine card

Just Posted

Tamara Lovett lights up the engine bay with her beaming smile during a September 2020 practice. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Women firefighters of the Boundary series: Midway

The two white pines with flagging hold three blue heron nests almost 50 metres above the ground in the forest near Granite Pointe golf course. The logging in the background on golf course land extends to the base of the trees. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson golf club logs in protected heron nesting site

Selkirk College will begin construction next year on two new student housing buildings in Castlegar and Nelson. L-R: Selkirk College vice president of operations Kerry Clarke, Selkirk president Angus Graeme, Columbia Basin Trust president Johnny Strilaeff, Selkirk student Jace Lamoureax, Kootenay-West MLA Katrine Conroy and Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson. Photo: Submitted
UPDATED: New Selkirk College student housing to be built in Castlegar, Nelson

File photo.
Grand Forks Rotary Club scraps Halloween bonfire