City offers BC Housing land on 70th Ave

The City of Grand Forks announced this week it is in discussions with BC Housing regarding the agency’s purchase of city-owned land.

The statement noted the information had been released from in-camera by Mayor Brian Taylor, who said the city had offered four lots on 70th Avenue to BC Housing and that “negotiations are ongoing.”

The lots are adjacent to the lots for affordable housing currently under development by BC Housing on 19th Street.

“We are trying to be honest at this point with the fact that there is no deal, there is no agreement, we are not coming to you after an agreement has been made, there is no agreement,” Taylor said.

According to the information posted by the city, a public consultation process will occur in the event a deal is made.