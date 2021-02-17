Greenwood’s Wendy Higashi served as the city’s Chief Administrative Officer from January 2017 until February 2021. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

City of Greenwood votes to part with CAO Higashi

Mayor and council made the decision at an in-camera meeting earlier this month, says Mayor Noll

The City of Greenwood parted with its top administrator earlier this month, Mayor and council confirmed in a statement Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 17.

Posted by City of Greenwood on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

READ MORE: Province given wrong vote count after Greenwood byelection

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Wendy Higashi, hired to manage city operations in January 2017, left her post on Feb. 2, following an in-camera vote by Mayor and council, according to Mayor Barry Noll.

“All matters pertaining to the past CAO are being held in-camera at this time,” Noll said.

Higashi’s duties have meanwhile been handled by city hall’s deputy clerk and corporate officer, Darlene Teron, Noll explained.

“Greenwood is moving in a new direction,” Noll said, adding that the city is now looking to hire a permanent CAO.

Higashi will be paid for 30 days of sick time remaining on her contract. She was not given a financial severance, according to city staff.

Higashi started her career at the city as a deputy clerk in November 2013. She was made acting CAO in 2015, accepting a full-time contract for the position two years later under former Mayor Ed Smith.

READ MORE: Former Greenwood mayor Ed Smith dies at 77

Higashi did not respond to The Gazette’s request for comment.

 

Most Read