City of Grand Forks gets injunction to clear Moto

Moto residents given two months to leave, says Supreme Court justice

Residents at Grand Forks’ disused motocross track (Moto) will have to leave the property by mid-February, according to a Supreme Court order handed down Monday, Dec. 13.

Asked for comment Thursday, Mayor Brian Taylor said, “I’m hoping that the community services that are in place right now can get them in a place that’s warm and comfortable by late winter.”

The city filed suit with the Supreme Court in Rossland in late June, asking it to order five defendants to leave Moto, along with a request to have four recreational vehicles removed from the property.

Among other things, the city’s notice of civil claim asked the court to declare the defendants had been living at Moto in trespass. The city also sought a declaration stating that the defendants had violated the city’s Fire and Life Safety Bylaw by lighting unpermitted fires at Moto.

The city owns Moto, which is not zoned to accommodate camping, the claim states.

In granting the order, a Supreme Court justice in Nelson gave the defendants 60 days to leave Moto starting Monday Dec. 20. The order authorizes the city to remove and store four recreational vehicles at Moto within the same time frame.

The justice dismissed the city’s bid for legal costs against the defendants.

BC Supreme CourtGrand ForksHomelessness