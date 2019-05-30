The BC Housing location downtown at 2nd Street and Central is currently used as a parking lot. Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette

City has one month to decide on supportive housing

If council rejects the zoning ammendment, BC Housing can go back to 2nd Street location

Grand Forks has until June 3o to make a decision on the 34-unit supportive housing complex that BC Housing has proposed to build on four lots across the street from Dick Bartlett Park, according to a letter between the city and the crown corporation that was signed by both parties on May 10.

The lots, currently zoned as residential, need to be redefined to accommodate high-occupancy housing in order for the development to proceed.

Below are the city’s options, as outlined in the letter.

If rezoning of 70th Avenue lots is approved

• The city has agreed to buy the 2nd Street lots from BC Housing, as the corporation will go ahead with the 70th Avenue development.

• The city will buy the property previously slated for the supportive housing complex at 2nd and Central for $237,000: $179,000 for the land and $58,000 for “Costs Thrown Away.” This means that the city will be reimbursing the money that BC Housing has spent on plans for the 2nd Street project, which, the letter says, “are considered as being unrecoverable” because they relate specifically to that location.

• The letter states that “it is currently contemplated” that the city and BC Housing will split the costs evenly for connecting the 70th Avenue project to road, water, sewer and public utility services.

• The Public Rental Housing Corporation, a branch of BC Housing, would sign a 60-year lease for use of the city-owned property, paying “nominal rent.”

If rezoning bylaw is rejected

• If council does not approve the rezoning bylaw for the residential properties in question, the letter says, BC Housing can build at the original location for the project on 2nd Street downtown. In that case, the letter indicates that the city will have all building permits in place before July 15.

• To build at the downtown location, which BC Housing already owns, the development would just have to satisfy “form and character” criteria. The city’s deputy corporate officer said that meeting that requirement won’t likely be a barrier to construction.

The rezoning bylaw for the property passed the second-reading stage at council last week, triggering a public hearing. Grand Forks residents will have a chance to speak on the record to council on June 5 at City Hall, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Previous story
Tolko’s Athabasca division in Slave Lake, Alberta suspends operations due to wildfire
Next story
Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

Just Posted

City has one month to decide on supportive housing

If council rejects the zoning ammendment, BC Housing can go back to 2nd Street location

Fire department updates safety standards after WorkSafeBC investigation

I fully suspect that we may have been among the first, but we certainly won’t be the last’

Rebuilding home

Over a year on from the flood, Lyn Darling is beginning to settle

Interfor to reduce Castlegar, Grand Forks mill hours next month to cut production

Company says low lumber prices and high log costs forcing its hand

Castlegar player enters charter bus service in West Kootenay

MTI hopes to fill gap left by the closing of Queen City Shuttle service

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Most Read