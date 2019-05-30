City has one month to decide on supportive housing

If council rejects the zoning ammendment, BC Housing can go back to 2nd Street location

The BC Housing location downtown at 2nd Street and Central is currently used as a parking lot. Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette

Grand Forks has until June 3o to make a decision on the 34-unit supportive housing complex that BC Housing has proposed to build on four lots across the street from Dick Bartlett Park, according to a letter between the city and the crown corporation that was signed by both parties on May 10.

The lots, currently zoned as residential, need to be redefined to accommodate high-occupancy housing in order for the development to proceed.

Below are the city’s options, as outlined in the letter.

If rezoning of 70th Avenue lots is approved

• The city has agreed to buy the 2nd Street lots from BC Housing, as the corporation will go ahead with the 70th Avenue development.

• The city will buy the property previously slated for the supportive housing complex at 2nd and Central for $237,000: $179,000 for the land and $58,000 for “Costs Thrown Away.” This means that the city will be reimbursing the money that BC Housing has spent on plans for the 2nd Street project, which, the letter says, “are considered as being unrecoverable” because they relate specifically to that location.

• The letter states that “it is currently contemplated” that the city and BC Housing will split the costs evenly for connecting the 70th Avenue project to road, water, sewer and public utility services.

• The Public Rental Housing Corporation, a branch of BC Housing, would sign a 60-year lease for use of the city-owned property, paying “nominal rent.”

If rezoning bylaw is rejected

• If council does not approve the rezoning bylaw for the residential properties in question, the letter says, BC Housing can build at the original location for the project on 2nd Street downtown. In that case, the letter indicates that the city will have all building permits in place before July 15.

• To build at the downtown location, which BC Housing already owns, the development would just have to satisfy “form and character” criteria. The city’s deputy corporate officer said that meeting that requirement won’t likely be a barrier to construction.

The rezoning bylaw for the property passed the second-reading stage at council last week, triggering a public hearing. Grand Forks residents will have a chance to speak on the record to council on June 5 at City Hall, from 3 to 6 p.m.