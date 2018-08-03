City deliberating fate of seniors’ hall

No decisions have been made yet on what will happen to the venue located in City Park.

The city is still weighing its options on what to do with the seniors’ centre in city park after May’s flooding.

According to two updates from the city, the city is currently working with its insurance to determine best options, the extent of coverage and overall damages to the hall. The building is heavily utilized for events throughout the year, in addition to the regular programming the hall hosts.

Deputy Manager of Operations and Sustainability Cavan Gates said that one potential option may be to rebuild the hall in another location, though no decisions have been made, he added.

Council, RDKB considering flood solutions

