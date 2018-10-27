City crews repave Grand Forks street following Tiger Dam anchor removal

The road cannot be patched after removing the anchors.

City crews were out repaving a narrow section of road on Riverside Drive and 72 Avenue last week. The road was repaved following the removal of the stake keeping the Tiger Dam in place last this spring. According to Deputy Manager of Operations and Sustainability Cavan Gates, the stakes keeping the dam in place are nearly a foot long and cemented into the ground. Repaving a narrow section of the road following their removal is both time and cost effective, as patching the hole in each of the spots where nearly 500 stakes were removed would cause potholes and poor wear over time. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Previous story
Deportation ordered for B.C. man who ‘glorified’ terrorism on Facebook

Just Posted

Planned Fortis outage in rural Grand Forks Friday

The outage is scheduled to last under three hours.

City crews repave Grand Forks street following Tiger Dam anchor removal

The road cannot be patched after removing the anchors.

Midway elects new mayor, Greenwood re-elects incumbent

Martin Fromme is Midway’s new mayor, joining incumbent Ed Smith as City of Greenwood mayor.

Grand Forks Border Bruins split road games in 100 Mile House, Kamloops

It was a promising weekend for the Bruins.

Grand Forks carries watershed service referendum YES vote

The referendum passed with 1,535 votes.

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

In longest World Series game, Dodgers outlast Red Sox in 18

Muncy plays hero with late homer for L.A.

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. man remains kicked out of pickleball association after feud plays out in court

In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion

Most Read