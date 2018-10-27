City crews repave Grand Forks street following Tiger Dam anchor removal

City crews were out repaving a narrow section of road on Riverside Drive and 72 Avenue last week. The road was repaved following the removal of the stake keeping the Tiger Dam in place last this spring. According to Deputy Manager of Operations and Sustainability Cavan Gates, the stakes keeping the dam in place are nearly a foot long and cemented into the ground. Repaving a narrow section of the road following their removal is both time and cost effective, as patching the hole in each of the spots where nearly 500 stakes were removed would cause potholes and poor wear over time. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)