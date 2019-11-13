Founder of Cirque du Soleil Guy Laliberte poses for a photograph in Montreal, Tuesday, June 21, 2011. One of the co-founders of Canadian circus performance show Cirque du Soleil is being questioned by authorities in Tahiti on allegations of cannabis cultivation. Montreal-based entrepreneurial organization Lune Rouge says Guy Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis being grown on his French Polynesian private island for his personal use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Cirque du Soleil co-founder taken into custody in Tahiti over cannabis growth

Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis being grown on his private island

A Canadian entrepreneur and co-founder of the circus show Cirque du Soleil has been taken into custody in French Polynesia over claims of cannabis cultivation, according to his company.

Lune Rouge, a Montreal-based entrepreneurial organization, said Wednesday morning that Founder Guy Laliberte was being questioned by authorities in Tahiti.

The company says Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis being grown on Laliberte’s private island for his personal use.

They denied any rumours about his sale or trafficking of controlled substances in the Pacific nation.

Lune Rouge says it is collaborating with local authorities in their investigation.

The organization says Laliberte is a medical cannabis user.

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

The Canadian Press

