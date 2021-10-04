Chronic pain clinic at Trail hospital shuts down

For an unknown reason the pain clinic at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) has shuttered its doors.

The Trail Times received several phone calls and emails regarding this sudden closure, but after contacting Interior Health on Sept. 20, has yet to hear back.

One patient, who asked the Times not to use his name, sent us a letter he received from Interior Health at month end confirming the closure of this service.

The letter says some chronic pain services at KBRH are temporarily paused while Interior Health carries out a review “to ensure we are providing high-quality care to those who need it.”

In the meantime, all referrals are being directed to the Bill Nelems Pain and Research Centre in Kelowna, which is the hub for all pain services in Interior Health.

“We remain committed to providing this service within the Kootenay Boundary,” Interior Health writes. “Referrals will be triaged based on urgency and date of referral to support equitable access. We apologize for this temporary interruption of service at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Interior Health remains committed to providing this service within the region and efforts are underway to increase local access to this important service.”

Interior Health also wrote, “When services reconvene, we will work with the Bill Nelems Pain and Research Centre to resume your care closer to home.”

Interior Health announced the chronic pain clinic was coming to KBRH in October 2020.

