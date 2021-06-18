Christina Lake Fire Department’s Chief Joe Geary eyes the camera from behind the wheel of the department’s 40-year-old bush truck. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Christina Lake Fire Department’s Chief Joe Geary eyes the camera from behind the wheel of the department’s 40-year-old bush truck. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Christina Lake FD needs new equipment, upgrades, prompting loan by RDKB

It’s not whether the department needs the equipment, it’s how voters will pay for it, says Regional District

Christina Lake voters are being asked if they oppose a roughly $1.3 million loan to replenish the community fire department’s aging fleet and to pay for renovations to the fire hall.

The RDKB’s board of directors will pass a bylaw authorizing the loan unless 10 per cent of Area C/Christina Lake voters (160) register their objections through the RDKB’s website by 4 p.m. Monday, June 28. Winje said she’d not received any objections as of Thursday afternoon, June 18.

RDKB directors could put the loan to a referendum if the current Alternative Approval Process were to hit that objection threshold, but a yes/no vote “would be more complicated and expensive,” according to Anita Winje, Corporate Officer at the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB).

READ MORE: Christina Lake FD puts out fire at retired couple’s home near US border

READ MORE: Christina Lake fire department christens new boat

Christina Lake Fire and Rescue’s reserve water tanker is 24 years old. Its second-line fire engine is approaching 30, while its one-tonne bush truck, used to fight wildfires, is past 40, according to Chief Joe Geary.

The working life of a frontline fire engine is 15 years, according to industry standards recommended by the Fire Underwriters Survey, which gives statistical fire data to Canadian insurance companies. A backup engine can be used for up to 25 years if it passes regular safety inspections and provided that a fire department’s main engine is still within its working lifespan, Geary explained.

The water pump on the station’s bush truck failed at a wildfire near Haaglund Road in mid-April. The vehicle now serves to carry firehose and other tactical equipment, Geary said.

The fire hall meanwhile needs a new heating system and an exhaust removal system for its vehicle bay. As it is right now, diesel fumes from idling trucks waft through the fire hall, which Chief Geary said is both unpleasant and unsafe.

“The fire department needs this equipment to do its job,” the RDKB’sWinje explained. “We absolutely need to make these capital purchases (for new vehicles and renovation). The question is, how do we pay for it?”

Under the terms of the proposed loan, Area C/Christina Lake voters would pay around $3 in increased property taxes next year, based on $100,000 in assessed real estate value, according to the RDKB. That number would jump to around $20 for a home assessed at $500,000 and around $40 for one assessed at $1 million. The “typical assessed value” for single-family homes in Grand Forks was $272,000 in 2020, according to BC Assessments.

Fire Chief Joe Geary stands in front of Christina Lake Fire and Rescue’s 24 year-old water tanker. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Fire Chief Joe Geary stands in front of Christina Lake Fire and Rescue’s 24 year-old water tanker. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

It would cost around $120,000 less to pay down a short-term loan at today’s interest rate, but Winje qualified said this would mean steeper property tax bumps upfront.

If approved, the RDKB would hope to take out the long-term loan in the Spring of 2022. Christina Lake Fire and Rescue would see new vehicles and building upgrades by 2023 at the earliest, Geary said.

Christina Lake Fire and Rescue responds to an average of 125 emergency calls every year, according to the RDKB’s website.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters

Previous story
Lower Post postpones school demolition ceremony after animal remains found
Next story
2 charged, suspect at large in killings of B.C. brothers linked to gang activity: RCMP

Just Posted

Christina Lake Fire Department’s Chief Joe Geary eyes the camera from behind the wheel of the department’s 40-year-old bush truck. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Christina Lake FD needs new equipment, upgrades, prompting loan by RDKB

It’s not whether the department needs the equipment, it’s how voters will pay for it, says Regional District

Adrian Moyls is the Selkirk College Class of 2021 valedictorian and graduate of the School of Health and Human Services. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College valedictorian proves mettle in accomplishment

Adrian Moyls is a graduate of the School of Health and Human Services

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Over 5K jabbed at Interior Health mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The clinics have made stops in more than 40 communities since launching last week

The clinic will run out of the Welcome Centre Monday, June 21. File photo The clinic will run out of the Welcome Centre Monday, June 21. File photo
Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Christina Lake

The clinic will give out first-doses to residents over 12, Interior Health announced Friday, June 18

The pilot of this single-engine propeller plane was unhurt after crash-landing in a Como Road orchard Friday, June 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Plane crash lands into Grand Forks orchard, pilot injured

RCMP have secured the crash site, pending investigation by Transport Canada

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

Police are asking for public assistance in locating Anthony Graham who has been charged with the murders of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer. (RCMP photo)
2 charged, suspect at large in killings of B.C. brothers linked to gang activity: RCMP

Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer were found deceased in May on a remote Okanagan road

Albert Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney unveil an opening sign after speaking about the Open for Summer Plan and next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta 1st province in Canada to lift all COVID-19 public health restrictions

70.2% of eligible citizens 12 and older in the province have received a dose of the vaccine

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Honour our fathers’ with COVID-19 vaccine protection, B.C. urges

109 new cases Friday, 75 per cent of 12 and up immunized

(Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Trutch Avenue in Chilliwack to be renamed to remove racist taint

New name to have Indigenous significance as Chilliwack takes new step toward reconciliation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a joint news conference following the EU-Canada Summit, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday June 15, 2021. Trudeau says Canada is on track now to have 68 million doses delivered by the end of July, which is more than enough to fully vaccinate all 33.2 million Canadians over the age of 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine deliveries enough to fully vaccinate all eligible Canadians by end of July

Three in four eligible Canadians now have their first dose, nearly one in five fully vaccinated.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant grew in Canada this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s public health agency reports spike in confirmed cases of Delta variant

More than 2,000 cases of the variant confirmed across all 10 provinces and in one territory

Bella Bella is on B.C.’s Central Coast, accessible only by air and ocean. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. provides $22 million for Heiltsuk development on Central Coast

Elders care home project, tourism, lumber mill supported

The federal government says it wants to ban most flavoured vaping products in a bid to reduce their appeal to youth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Craig Mitchelldyer
Health Canada proposes ban on most vaping flavours it says appeal to youth

If implemented, the regulations would restrict all e-cigarette flavours except tobacco, mint and menthol

Most Read