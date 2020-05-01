Christina Lake: This lake is the warmest in the nation

Three famous hiking trails meet at Christina Lake, the Dewdney Trail, the Trans Canada Trail and the Kettle Valley Railway Trail, attracting visitors from around the world. (Black Press Media file photo)

One of the Boundary Country’s most popular recreation areas is the massive Christina Lake.

Home to both Christina Lake Provincial Park and Gladstone Provincial Park, the lake is famous for its warm water, and is said to be the warmest lake in Canada.

The area has at least three famous trails, including the Trans Canada Trail, the Dewdney Trail and the Kettle Valley Railroad Trail.

Gladstone features kokanee spawning areas, deer, elk, and old growth forests. Fishing is popular, with anglers catching kokanee, rainbow trout and small-mouth bass.

The lake is 19 kilometres from Grand Forks, 71 kilometres from Castlegar and 195 kilometres from Spokane, Washington.

Although the provincial parks were closed during the COVID-19 crisis, check this website as you plan your future visit for current conditions.

