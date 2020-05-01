Three famous hiking trails meet at Christina Lake, the Dewdney Trail, the Trans Canada Trail and the Kettle Valley Railway Trail, attracting visitors from around the world. (Black Press Media file photo)

Christina Lake: This lake is the warmest in the nation

Clear, warm waters and many pocket beaches make Christina Lake a popular destination

One of the Boundary Country’s most popular recreation areas is the massive Christina Lake.

Home to both Christina Lake Provincial Park and Gladstone Provincial Park, the lake is famous for its warm water, and is said to be the warmest lake in Canada.

The area has at least three famous trails, including the Trans Canada Trail, the Dewdney Trail and the Kettle Valley Railroad Trail.

Gladstone features kokanee spawning areas, deer, elk, and old growth forests. Fishing is popular, with anglers catching kokanee, rainbow trout and small-mouth bass.

The lake is 19 kilometres from Grand Forks, 71 kilometres from Castlegar and 195 kilometres from Spokane, Washington.

Although the provincial parks were closed during the COVID-19 crisis, check this website as you plan your future visit for current conditions.

——

See hundreds of photos and articles at westcoasttraveller.com as you plan your next adventure.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Phoenix Mountain: Spring Flings and Dummy Downhills

Just Posted

Higher flows expected in Kettle River system through the weekend

Longer range predictions still uncertain, but slower melt favourable to date

School District 51 opens daycare spaces for children of essential workers

More spaces are slated to open for children of Tier 2 workers

Grand Forks makes land deal offers for flood mitigation plan

At least 40 offers have been made to residents, the city said in an April release

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

Nelson flour mill co-op looking for new members

COVID-19 highlights relevance of decade-old milling project

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, one death

A new poultry plant has been closed down, this one in the Fraser Valley

COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Will be in-part up to individuals to determine personal risk for themselves and their loved ones

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

B.C. teachers vote to accept same pay increase as other unions

Negotiations with BCTF dragged on for a year

New Kelowna medical manufacturer to make 20 million masks per month

Breathe Medical Manufacturing’s mask output is planned to increase to 40 million by the summer

Most Read