An aerial drone shot shows the aftermath of the rock slide that hit Highway 3 near Christina Lake Wednesday, Feb. 9. Photo courtesy of Colin Chitty

Christina Lake slide still partly blocking Hwy 3

Second slide complicated set back clearing operations, says highway contractor

The Christina Lake slide on Highway 3 will likely bottle-neck traffic until Wednesday evening, Feb. 16, according to the highway contractor Yellowhead Road and Bridge (YRB).

Operations manager Greg McNeil said the northbound lane will remain open to single-land alternating traffic on either side of East Lake Drive. Motorists can expect up to 20-minute delays during peak hours, he said.

YRB crews made significant headway after the slide covered a 20-metre section of road early last Wednesday, Feb. 9, but were set back by a second, smaller slide Wednesday night, McNeil said.

Specially trained “rock scalers” from Vancouver had to clear loose rock above the slide over the Feb. 11-13 weekend. It fell to them to climb onto the giant boulder, which they split by hand. Site conditions didn’t allow for jack hammering, McNeil continued.

Another big slide is unlikely, according to a preliminary analysis by a geotechnical engineer who surveyed the slide last Wednesday.

 

