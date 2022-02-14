Christina Lake slide still partly blocking Hwy 3

An aerial drone shot shows the aftermath of the rock slide that hit Highway 3 near Christina Lake Wednesday, Feb. 9. Photo courtesy of Colin Chitty

The Christina Lake slide on Highway 3 will likely bottle-neck traffic until Wednesday evening, Feb. 16, according to the highway contractor Yellowhead Road and Bridge (YRB).

Operations manager Greg McNeil said the northbound lane will remain open to single-land alternating traffic on either side of East Lake Drive. Motorists can expect up to 20-minute delays during peak hours, he said.

READ MORE: Rock slide shuts down Highway 3 near Christina Lake

YRB crews made significant headway after the slide covered a 20-metre section of road early last Wednesday, Feb. 9, but were set back by a second, smaller slide Wednesday night, McNeil said.

Specially trained “rock scalers” from Vancouver had to clear loose rock above the slide over the Feb. 11-13 weekend. It fell to them to climb onto the giant boulder, which they split by hand. Site conditions didn’t allow for jack hammering, McNeil continued.

Another big slide is unlikely, according to a preliminary analysis by a geotechnical engineer who surveyed the slide last Wednesday.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forkslandslide