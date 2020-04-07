Christina Lake, Rock Creek cannabis growers see shared opportunity

Two companies in the Boundary have signed a letter of intent to work together in industry

The SpeakEasy Cannabis Club property, as seen from the air, near Rock Creek, B.C. (Twitter)

Cannabis growers at both ends of the Boundary have announced intentions to share resources in the aim of bolstering the legal industry on a local level.

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club, based in Rock Creek at a 290-acre property, and Christina Lake Cannabis Corp., based in the east on 32 acres, have signed a letter of intent that would see bud grown at the lake be processed through the Rock Creek facility, while the pair would work together to create new products for market. SpeakEasy does not currently have licence to process another grower’s product, the company confirmed last week in a press release.

SpeakEasy also announced this month that it has received permission from Health Canada to grow cannabis on 60 acres of outdoor land – this, in addition to the quarter-acre indoor facility for which it received licence to grow cannabis in November, and harvested for the first time last month.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the day we could grow outdoors,” said company founder Marc Geen in a press release. “With the favourable climate here in Rock Creek, the advantages we have due to our location can not be overstated.” Geen added that the outdoor expansion could help lift the company within the industry. Outdoor growing can reportedly be more than 50 per cent cheaper than growing cannabis indoors.

Last fall, SpeakEasy projected that the indoor growing alone will be sufficient to produce 70,000 kilograms of cannabis flower, annually – a figure that the company said could double if outdoor growing begins next spring as well.

Christina Lake Cannabis received its licence to grow from Health Canada last month and is also aiming to expand its growing outdoors.

Related: Cannabis company gets green light to plant at Rock Creek facility

Related: Cannabis companies move forward at Christina Lake

cannabis