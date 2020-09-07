Christina Lake firefighters put out Labour Day morning fire

Firefighters put out a small fire near Christina Lake early Monday morning, Sept. 7.
Christina Lake Fire & Rescue responded to a half-hectare blaze on Ponderosa Drive caused by downed powerlines, the department reported on its Facebook page at around 9 a.m.
Flying embers ignited a second, smaller fire two blocks from where the powerlines hit the ground, the post said.
Accompanying pictures show that both fires were thoroughly extinguished by sunrise.
No injuries or property damage have been reported.
More details to follow.
