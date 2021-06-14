Christina Lake collision under investigation, say Grand Forks RCMP

Mounties are investigating a highway collision in Christina Lake that sent an elderly couple to hospital Monday evening, June 14.
The couple was driving westbound on Highway 3 when their silver Volvo hatchback came into collision with a red Ford truck at the intersection of Kingsley Road at around 5:15 p.m., according to Joe Geary, Chief of Christina Lake Fire Department.
Geary described the couple as a husband and wife in their 60s. Neither suffered serious injuries after both of the Volvo’s airbags went off. The couple was later taken away by an ambulance.
The driver of the red Ford, a man who appeared to be in his mid-30s, was unhurt, Geary said.
Grand Forks RCMP said they were continuing their investigation at around 5:45 p.m. Police do not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the collision.
