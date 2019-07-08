Christina Lake firefighters douse a car fire on July 7, 2019. The driver and car drove off the edge of Santa Rosa Road near Christina Lake but the driver escaped with only minor injuries. (Christina Lake Fire Rescue/Submitted)

Christina Lake car fire doused before spreading to forest

Firefighters credit recent rain for limiting the spread of the flames

A driver was lucky to escape their vehicle with only minor scratches Sunday, after they drove off the edge of an unpaved road and fell approximately four metres down an embankment. Shortly after, the SUV caught fire.

The incident happened approximately nine kilometres up Santa Rosa Road, near Christina Lake. An ambulance was first to the scene. EMS workers then called police and fire and took the driver to hospital around 1 p.m.

The cause of the incident, said RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler, was “likely driving too fast for the type of road.”

Swift action from the Christina Lake fire department kept the situation from impacting the forest where the incident occurred. With two fire engines and a water truck, local firefighters were able to douse the flames that were burning the vehicle.

Luckily, said fire chief Joe Geary, the flames were slow to spread further into the forest.

“If we didn’t have that [recent] rain,” he said, “it probably would have been a different situation.”

A patch of ground and two nearby trees caught fire but were promptly extinguished by Christina Lake firefighters.

READ MORE

Four-vehicle collision near Christina Lake stops traffic in construction zone

Experts warn Christina Lake residents about property fire protection

@jensenedw
Jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four-vehicle collision near Christina Lake stops traffic in construction zone
Next story
B.C. city’s quest to tax vacant homes going to UBCM

Just Posted

Christina Lake car fire doused before spreading to forest

Firefighters credit recent rain for limiting the spread of the flames

Experts warn Christina Lake residents about property fire protection

‘If there’s a red flag [on your lot], that means we’re not coming back and your home won’t be protected’

Flood victims in Grand Forks in limbo more than one year after disaster

About 100 properties are affected and offers will be made on a case by case basis

Artwork and energy fill post-flood downtown Grand Forks

Grand Forks gets a facelift to attract business and customers

Four-vehicle collision near Christina Lake stops traffic in construction zone

The driver that started the chain reaction was given with a $368 fine

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Eighth dead whale washes up on B.C. coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

Mother of girls killed in father’s B.C. home testifies in double murder trial

Sarah Cotton recalls learning her daughters Chloe and Aubrey Berry were dead

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Experts consider best way to free salmon trapped below Fraser slide

Incident command post set up to tackle the fish passage problem from Lillooet

Canada to pay legal fees for U.S. inn owner accused of human-smuggling

Robert Boule’s ‘Rowbotham application’ granted Friday in B.C. Supreme Court

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Most Read