Public shares of Christina Lake Cannabis hit Canadian stock markets Thursday, Oct.1. The company’s Christina Lake farm has been operating for two years. (Photo courtesy of Christina Lake Cannabis)

Christina Lake Cannabis takes stock public

Shares hit Canadian stock markets Thursday morning

Christina Lake’s largest outdoor cannabis grower has gone public.

Shares of Christina Lake Cannabis hit Canadian stock markets under the ticker symbol ‘CLC’ at 9:30 a.m, eastern time, the company announced Thursday, Oct. 1.

READ MORE: Cannabis companies move forward at Christina Lake

READ MORE: Christina Lake, Rock Creek cannabis growers see shared opportunity

Chief executive Joel Dumaresq extended his gratitude to private shareholders and the 30 full-time employees and seasonal staff at CLC’s 31-acre facility.

Pinkal Diwan, quality assurance manager for Christina Lake Cannabis, speaks to MLA Linda Larson during a tour of the facility on Aug. 25.
(Photo courtesy of Peter Kalasz Photography)

“With our first harvest underway, we look forward to sharing our initial operating results, and building upon that momentum as we seek to establish our reputation as a leader in the Canadian cannabis industry,” Dumaresq said.

The company expects to harvest over 22,000 kilograms of market ready cannabis this fall.

