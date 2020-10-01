Christina Lake Cannabis takes stock public

Christina Lake’s largest outdoor cannabis grower has gone public.
Shares of Christina Lake Cannabis hit Canadian stock markets under the ticker symbol ‘CLC’ at 9:30 a.m, eastern time, the company announced Thursday, Oct. 1.
Chief executive Joel Dumaresq extended his gratitude to private shareholders and the 30 full-time employees and seasonal staff at CLC’s 31-acre facility.
“With our first harvest underway, we look forward to sharing our initial operating results, and building upon that momentum as we seek to establish our reputation as a leader in the Canadian cannabis industry,” Dumaresq said.
The company expects to harvest over 22,000 kilograms of market ready cannabis this fall.
