Christina Lake Cannabis takes stock public

Christina Lake’s largest outdoor cannabis grower has gone public.

Shares of Christina Lake Cannabis hit Canadian stock markets under the ticker symbol ‘CLC’ at 9:30 a.m, eastern time, the company announced Thursday, Oct. 1.

Chief executive Joel Dumaresq extended his gratitude to private shareholders and the 30 full-time employees and seasonal staff at CLC’s 31-acre facility.

Public shares of Christina Lake Cannabis hit Canadian stock markets Thursday, Oct.1. The company’s Christina Lake farm has been operating for two years. (Photo courtesy of Christina Lake Cannabis)

Pinkal Diwan, quality assurance manager for Christina Lake Cannabis, speaks to MLA Linda Larson during a tour of the facility on Aug. 25.

(Photo courtesy of Peter Kalasz Photography)

“With our first harvest underway, we look forward to sharing our initial operating results, and building upon that momentum as we seek to establish our reputation as a leader in the Canadian cannabis industry,” Dumaresq said.

The company expects to harvest over 22,000 kilograms of market ready cannabis this fall.

