Nicholas Epp was killed in an altercation in downtown Kelowna on Aug. 12 (Nicholas Lorne Epp/Facebook)

Nicholas Epp was killed in an altercation in downtown Kelowna on Aug. 12 (Nicholas Lorne Epp/Facebook)

Chilliwack man confirmed as Kelowna homicide victim

The incident happened outside the Liquid Zoo

The identity of the man killed outside of the Liquid Zoo in Kelowna on the weekend has been confirmed as Nicholas (Nick) Epp.

Nick’s wife Dottie confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

Nick and Dottie recently moved to Kelowna from Chilliwack with their three children.

Black Press has reached out to the family for comment.

Kelowna RCMP has released images of a person of interest in the case.

READ MORE: Person of interest sought in death outside of Kelowna nightclub

No charges have been laid at this time.

READ MORE: Manager ‘heartbroken’ after man dies outside Kelowna nightclub

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. investigationBreaking NewschilliwackHomicideKelowna

Previous story
Columbia River salmon are at the core of ancient religion

Just Posted

The Slocan Bluffs wildfire on Saturday. Photo: Judith Fearing
More than 30 lightning fires still burning across West Kootenay

One of the work parties that helped removed 1,500 metres of wire fencing from the Pend D’Oreille Valley this year. of Photo: TWA
West Kootenay seniors do the hard work to restore habitat

RCMP investigating a suspicious death in Castlegar that occurred on Aug. 11. Photo: Submitted
UPDATE: Police identify Castlegar homicide victim

Jean-Luc Noel Levesque
BC RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating homicide in Castlegar