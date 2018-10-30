Children of Canadians need rescue from Syria, group tells federal government

Alexandra Bain, the director of Families Against Violent Extremism, said the children are facing the outbreak of disease and a harsh winter

A group representing Canadians being detained in Syria is urging the federal government to work for the release of several Canadian infants and children under the age of six held there.

Global News has reported that at least 13 Canadians — three alleged terrorists, their wives and children — are currently being detained in Syria.

The group includes Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media. His father John joined two organizations on Parliament Hill today calling for the release of the Canadians.

READ MORE: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

In a letter to Canadian MPs, John Letts has said his son is a “naive young person who went to Syria hoping to help create a peaceful, utopian Muslim state” and who wound up trapped when Islamic terrorists took control of exit points.

Alexandra Bain, the director of Families Against Violent Extremism, said the children are facing the outbreak of disease and a harsh winter and the Canadian government has a duty to protect its citizens.

Bain said all those imprisoned in Syria should be vetted by Canadian authorities and it is possible some may face charges for their activities abroad.

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chief says First Nations left out of Fort McMurray fire response
Next story
Postal strike comes to West Kootenay

Just Posted

Postal strike comes to West Kootenay

Workers in Trail, Castlegar and Rossland set up picket lines

New Kootenay-to-Kelowna bus line ready to roll

Silver City Stagelines was approved as the new connector service effective Oct. 30

Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass

History: Reflections on B.C. Greyhound history

Tom Lymbery reflects on a lifetime of using Greyhound in advance of the company’s last trip.

Planned Fortis outage in rural Grand Forks Friday

The outage is scheduled to last under three hours.

Trick-or-treating stirs up sweet memories for adults

What is your favourite Halloween candy?

Transgender cyclist from B.C. wins world title, backlash ensues

Victoria native Rachel McKinnon: “All the work that went into that victory, people are attributing to me being trans.’

B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report

The province is in the works of creating first-of-its-kind laws focused on protecting the 278 at-risk species that live in B.C.

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Headless bear carcass found by dog walkers in Qualicum Beach

Conservation officers believe animal was killed elsewhere and dumped near subdivision

PTSD patients sought in B.C. for MDMA-assisted therapy trial

Treatment is so far 2-3 times more effective than conventional therapy

Children of Canadians need rescue from Syria, group tells federal government

Alexandra Bain, the director of Families Against Violent Extremism, said the children are facing the outbreak of disease and a harsh winter

Chief says First Nations left out of Fort McMurray fire response

The Fort McMurray wildfire became one of Canada’s worst natural disasters

‘Burning Desires’: B.C. seniors bare all to raise funds for new fire hall

The ‘Burning Desires’ calendar girls are raising money to finish the Edgewood Fire Hall

Most Read