Charges pending after allegedly drunken crash, Grand Forks RCMP

Sgt. Peppler said Mounties dealt with a spate of suspected drunk driving cases over the Halloween weekend

Grand Forks RCMP dealt with two roadside collisions over the Halloween weekend, allegedly related to alcohol. Mounties meanwhile dealt with a third suspected incident, which ended in a lengthy driving prohibition, according to Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

The most recent case happened at around 6:30 Halloween night, when Peppler said a 70-year-old Christina Lake man ended up in a ditch at the intersection of Highway 3 and Thompson Road. The man had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days. His car was impounded for 30 days.

Peppler said he may recommend criminal charges related to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400-block, early Sunday morning, depending on the results of a blood test. The motorist involved, a 48-year-old city woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries after allegedly driving her car off the road.

Police had pulled over a city man on North Fork Road a few hours earlier, following reports of a possible impaired driver. Peppler said the 48-year-old city man behind the wheel was given an Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP), lasting 90 days. An IRP is not a criminal charge, but an “effective policing tool” under the Motor Vehicle Act which Peppler said bypasses the court system.

The man’s car was then impounded for 90 days.

