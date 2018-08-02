Charges laid in drug trafficking investigation

Three were arrested at a home on Central Avenue on Tuesday.

Grand Forks RCMP arrested three people and seized numerous weapons and drugs earlier this week in what police describe as a major ongoing drug trafficking investigation. There is an active warrant for the arrest of a fourth person allegedly involved, also on drugs and weapons charges.

In a release issued Thursday afternoon, RCMP advised that Cecile Fiolleau, 65, Terrance Fiolleau, 45, Zachary Jerace, 22, and Teresa Wallace, 33 have been charged with numerous drug and weapons offences after a search warrant executed on Tuesday, July 31.

The four have been charged with possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and butyryl fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking, as well as possession of prohibited firearms and weapons.

RCMP executed the search warrant at a home on Central Avenue on Tuesday with support from Castlegar RCMP. The search was the product of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, RCMP said.

Terrance Fiolleau, Zachary Jerace and Teresa Wallace were arrested at the residence and released on a promise to appear. They will appear in court in Grand Forks Oct. 16.

There is a warrant out for the arrest of Cecile Fiolleau. She is described as Caucasian, 165 cm, 63 kgs, with brown hair. A photo is currently unavailable.

All four are residents of Grand Forks and known to police, RCMP said.

“The search resulted in the seizure of 133 grams of methamphetamine/fentanyl, 77.6 g of fentanyl, a .38-calibre revolver, a .22-calibre rifle, a SKS style rifle with bayonet and two conducted energy weapons. Also seized were a quantity of ammunition and a large amount of currency,” according to the RCMP.

Anyone who has any information about this investigation or has any information about the whereabouts of Cecile Fiolleau is asked to contact the Grand Forks RCMP Detachment at 250-442-8288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
New contract, higher standards for Kootenay Boundary highways
Next story
Update: RCMP successfully remove man from Kamloops Denny’s

Just Posted

Charges laid in drug trafficking investigation

Three were arrested at a home on Central Avenue on Tuesday.

YRB wins road contract for West Kootenay-Boundary

Ministry promising faster cleanup of roads after snow storms

New contract, higher standards for Kootenay Boundary highways

The ministry confirmed YRB Kootenay as the new contractor for Service Area 9 effective Oct. 1

Police responding near on trail near Boundary Drive

Police declined to comment Thursday.

Ymir resident wins $1 million

Ticket sold at Salmo Valley Pharmacy

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

T073B’s nearly two-week-long stay at Comox Harbour has come to an end

Update: Highway 5 closed in northbound lane near Merritt

The vehicle incident took place Aug. 2

Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Lamborghini, McLaren impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Spencer Neufeld was flying with another pilot and a friend when the aircraft crashed near Lillooet

Crews responding to 3 hectare wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

Kamloops RCMP unable to find body of missing jet ski driver

Kamloops RCMP have closed a section of the South Thompson River several times this week in attempt to locate his body.

Veterinarian warns dog owners on cannabis risks, saying cases come in weekly

Dogs are especially sensitive to THC, with signs of toxicity including a low heart rate

Most Read