A Grand Forks man is facing mischief and uttering threats charges after a city Community Safety Officer was attacked and a city truck was damaged. Photo: Grand Forks RCMP submitted

Charges laid in attack on Grand Forks public safety officer

A male suspect caused an estimated $5,000 in damages

An attack on a Grand Forks city employee had led to charges against a Grand Forks man.

Grand Forks RCMP said that officers received a 911 call from a community safety officer at around 5:36 p.m. on Sunday, alleging that a man had just tried to attack him with a knife at Gyro Park. The man allegedly smashed out the windows of a city services truck, causing an estimated $5,000 in damages.

Officers were quick to arrive on scene and found the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

Forty-one-year-old Andre Robert Conn has been charged with one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count of mischief to property.

Conn is being held at the Grand Forks Detachment and has been remanded until his next court appearance on Oct. 4.

“We are very relieved that no one was hurt in this attack and credit the community safety officer for his swift actions in keeping himself from being injured or worse,” stated Detachment Commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler. “While attacks like this are not common, they are a reminder of the dangers that people who work in the public can face.”

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident and has not yet been spoken to by police, please call the detachment at 250-442-8288.

Breaking NewsRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bear euthanized after being struck by Highway 1 traffic in Abbotsford
Next story
BC United won’t move toward the right: Kevin Falcon

Just Posted

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson says she has received sexist criticism of how she looks in pictures. Photo courtesy Brittny Anderson
Nelson-Creston MLA speaks out against insults targeting her appearance

Gwen Johnson, a Functional Medicine Health Coach, has kicked off season 2 of her Missing Ingredient with Gwen program on the Telus STORYHIVE platform. Photo: Submitted
Rossland health coach starts Season 2 of Missing Ingredient on STORYHIVE

Three grizzly bears who had been seen around Nelson were captured, sedated and safely relocated. The one seen sleeping here is the sow. Photo: Lisa Thomson/WildSafe BC
Trio of grizzlies safely relocated out of Nelson area

B.C Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a press conference Thursday the Ministry and Grand Forks city staff are working to address the recent emergency room closure and recruit and retain more health care professionals as the province looks toward the coming flu and COVID season, as well as permanent solutions. Photo: Gazette files
Province working to address Grand Forks emergency room closure