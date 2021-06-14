Central Mountain Air leaving Castlegar airport in July

Central Mountain Air will suspend service to the West Kootenay Regional Airport next month.

The last flight is scheduled for Monday, July 5. The airline will continue to operate flights until that date without changes to the existing schedule.

“We’re obviously disappointed but we recognize air travel and the industry is only beginning to recover,” says Mayor Kirk Duff. “On behalf of the city and West Kootenay travellers, I would like to thank Central Mountain Air for its dedication to the regional airport during the pandemic.”

Central Mountain Air began servicing the West Kootenay Regional Airport October 1, 2020 offering flights to and from Vancouver’s South Terminal and played a large part in getting travellers where they needed to be during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Canada resumes service to the West Kootenay Regional Airport June 28.

“Unfortunately, after careful assessment, we have determined the market cannot support two airlines,” says Central Mountain Air Chief Executive Officer, Bob Cummings. “We love the West Kootenay market which gave us a warm welcome and are proud of serving the region for over nine months.”

Central Mountain Air will contact impacted passengers with existing flight reservations directly. For more information, please call your travel agent or call Central Mountain Air’s Reservations team.

