The Grand Forks Community Trails Society has begun setting cross-country ski track along a five-kilometre section of the Great Trail, stretching from the intersection of London Road and North Fork Road, northward towards Goat Mountain Forest Service Road. (Photo submitted) Volunteers have been laying and maintaining a cross-country ski track on the Great Trail near Grand Forks. (Photo submitted)

Celebrate ski season with the Trails Society on Jan. 19

Hot chocolate, roasted marshmallows and a groomed trail await

The Grand Forks Community Trails Society (GFCTS) has established a groomed trail for Nordic (cross-country) skiers on the North Fork section of the Great Trail, formerly the Trans-Canada Trail. The trail starts at the London Road trailhead where it intersects with North Fork Road, and stretches for five kilometres to Goat Mountain Forest Service Road.

To celebrate the opening of the cross-country ski season and the new tracks, the GFCTS is hosting a family celebration this Sunday, Jan. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. Community members are invited to come out and enjoy hot chocolate and roast a marshmallow on a bonfire before or after hitting the trail.

The track itself will be reset after every snowfall, and walkers and snowshoers are asked to keep off the classic-style tracks by new signs along the trail, bought and installed by the GFCTS.

