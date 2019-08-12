A cat that was shot with BB pellets is recovering from a ‘traumatic experience,’ but needs help with its medical bills, says the SPCA. (Photo submittted)

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

A cat that was shot with BB pellets is recovering from a ‘traumatic experience,’ but needs help with its medical bills.

B.C. SPCA’s Nanaimo and District branch is asking for the public’s help to cover costs of surgery for Mystic. The agency noted in a press release that there is an active cruelty investigation going on to determine who shot the four-year-old cat.

X-rays revealed that Mystic has BB pellets lodged in his lower abdomen, front right leg, two near his spine, and one near his ribs, the press release notes, and the bones in his upper left hind leg had broken into pieces.

“Mystic is a shy guy, who has been through a traumatic experience that has caused him a bit of anxiety,” said Leon Davis, SPCA Nanaimo and District branch manager, in the release. “With surgery and continued healing hopefully he will be relieved from his discomfort and be able to feel like a calm, happy cat again.”

The SPCA says medical bills and associated care for Mystic will cost almost $1,700. The cat will need at least four weeks to heal before going up for adoption.

Anyone able to help is asked to visit http://spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency, stop by the branch at 154 Westwood Rd. in Nanaimo, or phone 250-741-0778.

READ ALSO: Cat has leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun in Nanoose Bay


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos
Next story
Vaping linked to cannabis use in young people, study finds

Just Posted

West Kootenay mills weathering perfect storm in industry

Most say they’re set to persevere through tough economic times

Okanagan and Washington fires make for hazy skies in Boundary

Massive fire approximately 125 kilometres south of Grand Forks sending smoke to B.C.

Spikey sandburs an invasive threat

If the sandbur contaminates animal feed it can cause ulcers in the animals’ mouths

Cannabis company set to plant in Rock Creek

With an outdoor expansion, SpeakEasy could become one of the largest growers in Canada

Fire crews attack North Fork house fire

The house fire erupted approximately 21 kilometres north of Grand Forks

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Devoted attitude key to job success in B.C.

Check out the Kootenay edition of the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair on August 22

Most Read