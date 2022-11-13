Castlegar’s newest millionaire treats himself to a stylin’ car

To win a Maxmillions prize, you must exactly match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket

Chad Madrigga quite literally has a million reasons to smile.

That’s because the Castlegar man scored a $1 million prize in the Maxmillions draw on Oct. 21.

So, how did the big moment play out?

Madrigga says he was fixing his girlfriend’s jeep when he found out the news after she checked the winning numbers on bclc.com.

“She saw there was a winner in the area and insisted that I check my ticket and sure enough, a winner,” he recalls.

“You probably can’t publish what I said next!”

Madrigga shares that his girlfriend was ecstatic upon finding out his ticket was the winner. So much so that she went and had a shirt made up for him (pictured) and surprised him with it to commemorate the occasion.

Once the shock of being a millionaire sunk in, Madrigga knew exactly what his first purchase was going to be — his dream car: a 1998 Dodge Viper.

“I’ve always wanted a Viper and a few times before I almost bought one, but then common sense kicked in,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Genelle General Store.

This is the second time the Genelle General Store has been in the news, in recent memory, for selling a winning ticket. Though the previous windfall was $75,000 on a scratch and win.

A Genelle man scanned a Bingo Multiplier Scratch and Win at the 12th Avenue store on Jan. 4, 2021 and was surprised by that familiar (to some) celebratory music and lights revealing he had won the game’s top prize of $75,000.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $159 million from Lotto Max. Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. (PST).

To win or share a Maxmillions prize, you must exactly match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket.

Read more: Genelle man scores $75,000 on ‘Scratch & Win’ ticket

Read more: Salmo lottery winner eyes new SUV after landing $75,000



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

British ColumbiacastlegarKootenaysLottery