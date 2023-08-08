Castlegar wildfire now ‘being held’

Fire not expected to spread any further

As of Aug. 8, the status of the Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar has officially been updated to “being held,” which means it is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. Aug. 5, west of the 1100 block of Columbia Avenue.

The human-caused fire is estimated to be 2.1 hectares in size and is entirely within City of Castlegar limits, on private property.

On Tuesday, there were 19 firefighters from the BC Wildfire Service on site, continuing to water down hot spots.

Castlegar Fire Department firefighters have spent days fighting the fire. They have also received assistance from the Robson and Ootischenia fire departments.

More information can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website at wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca.

