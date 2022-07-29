Castlegar to host West Kootenay candidate readiness workshop

Workshop is for anyone in the West Kootenay thinking about running in the October municipal election

Submitted by City of Castlegar

The City of Castlegar is hosting a free candidate readiness workshop for people interested in running in the upcoming municipal election.

With local government elections this October 15, people are starting to give serious consideration to who could be representing communities for the next four-year term. Everyone wants to elect people who care.

Democracy starts in our own communities. Local government is designed to be representative of the greater community. It plays a critical role in shaping the reality of our day-to-day lives. It provides core services and responds to local needs, but it is often overlooked as a way to enact change.

Everyone who runs in a local government election wants to make their community a better place. Ideas differ and priorities are not always shared — this is a good thing. It means our communities get robust representation.

We can begin to build the changes we want to see. We can improve infrastructure and services that we all use and enjoy, while promoting the long-term success for future generations.

Whether you are thinking of running for office or you care about electing the best candidates that will shape the future of your community, this free candidates-readiness workshop is for you.

The workshop will be held on Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. Snacks will be provided. You can attend in-person at the Castlegar Community Forum at 445 – 13th Avenue or via Zoom — castlegar.ca/workshop.

The workshop is offered by City of Castlegar, City of Rossland, City of Nelson, Regional District of Central Kootenay, and Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and led by Christina Benty, former mayor for the Town of Golden, from Strategic Leadership Solutions.

