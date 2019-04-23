Highway 3A bridge over Kootenay River. Photo: Betsy Kline

Castlegar teens rescue man from river

Will Watt and Shay LaFayette helped save a fisherman from the Kootenay River.

A pair of Castlegar teenagers played a vital role in saving a man’s life last week.

Stanley Humphries Secondary School Grade 12 students Will Watt and Shay Lafayette were taking a stroll across the Brilliant Suspension Bridge on April 12 when they heard someone shouting.

“We thought something was off, so we yelled back,” said Watt. “Then we heard a scream back for help.”

The voice was coming from under the neighbouring Highway 3A bridge.

Watt made his way down to the Kootenay River while Lafayette went for the car and called 911.

“I walked down to the edge of the rock bluffs and I saw someone in the water,” explained Watt. “That’s when I knew something was really wrong.”

READ MORE: Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

Watt says the man had been fishing and had fallen into the water in a spot where the boulders were too big for him to climb over on his own.

At that point the man had already been in the water for about 20 minutes.

Watt laid down on the rocks, reached for the man’s hands — one of them pierced by a fishing hook — and was able to pull him out of the water.

“He was extremely lucky that we showed up,” said Watt.

Watt says he wasn’t nervous at the time of the rescue.

“At the time it was a fight or flight thing,” he said. “I knew that even if I fell in, help was on the way.”

He says the gravity of the situation sunk in after the fact.

“He was very close to being gone.”


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Thieves steal five of Seven Dwarves ornaments honouring B.C. couple’s late son
Next story
PHOTOS: New commemorative loonie marks progress’ for LGBTQ2 people

Just Posted

Castlegar teens rescue man from river

Will Watt and Shay LaFayette helped save a fisherman from the Kootenay River.

Boundary resident rides cross-Canada for ovarian cancer

Joan Thompson’s trip will honour her sister, who passed away from the disease last year

Carfentanil found for first time in Castlegar

Killer opiod found in local illegal drug market

Castlegar Realtor honoured for achievements

Re/Max recognized Castlegar and Grand Forks realtor Lorene MacGregor

Fruitvale man identified in fatal zipline accident in Thailand

Spencer Donaldson, 25, was from Fruitvale, B.C., the city’s mayor has confirmed

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Child, 11, accidentally shot in chest by 13-year-old in southern Alberta: RCMP

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital Monday

Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack

Many of those who helped that day — first responders and Good Samaritans alike — still affected

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

PHOTOS: New commemorative loonie marks progress’ for LGBTQ2 people

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting to appear in court

Matrix Savage Gathergood charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault

RCMP looking to retrace steps of woman found dead on Kelowna beach

Caitlin Midori Bradley, a 29-year-old dancer at a Kelowna bar, was originally from Surrey

Two back-to-back earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island

The first earthquake happened at 1:27 p.m., the second at 2:44 p.m.

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Most Read