Castlegar Search and Rescue aids lost hiker

Hiker got lost on Mount Sentinel

Castlegar Search and Rescue (CSAR) was called to assist a lost hiker on Mount Sentinel on Sunday (Sept. 4).

CSAR manager Milane Kutcher says the hiker was a Selkirk College student who was not familiar with the area. The hiker got turned around and ended up off the trail.

The CSAR team was able to use technology tools to guide the subject down off the mountain.

“He was dehydrated and scratched up, but otherwise healthy,” said Kutcher. “It could have been a different outcome if he tried to find his own way down, as there are lots of cliffs on Sentinel mountain.”

Kutcher says calling 911 is the right thing to do if you end up lost on a hike.

CSAR also wants to remind the public that their services are free of charge.

