Randy Benigan post-barbebcue on Sunday. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Castlegar resident cooks up a feast

He came from Castlegar to cook for the troops.

Throughout last week’s flooding in the Boundary, volunteers stepped up to help with everything from sandbagging to delivering cold water. But it wasn’t just locals helping out – some people came from far and wide to lend a hand.

Randy Benigan of Castlegar was one of those volunteers. Benigan arrived in Grand Forks on Saturday when he heard the armed forced were in town.

“I love cooking, and it was the right thing to do,” Benigan said. “I hurt my shoulder so I couldn’t sandbag, but I can cook.”

That night, over 100 members of the forces ate “all he had” of hot dogs and hamburgers. The next night, he had planned for a barbecue of brisket on buns.

But, not everything went quite as planned. The Canadian Armed Forces got re-assigned and pulled out of Grand Forks on Sunday morning.

Rather than cancel the barbecue, Benigan said they figured they might as well throw it for the community.

“This morning we started smoking the meat but the army left. They missed out on a good meal,” he said, with a laugh.

About 60 people showed up for dinner, many with salads and side in tow.

Benigan said when he heard about the situation in Grand Forks, he knew he had to do something to help. While an injury prevented him from sandbagging, he knew his hobby – cooking – would come in handy.

“It was nice to feed [people] some good food. I’m glad it is getting better here and the community keeps together,” he said.

