Castlegar RCMP arrest one man in relation to Midway stabbing

The stabbing occurred on June 17 and a suspect was arrested June 25

Castlegar RCMP arrested one man Thursday in relation to a stabbing incident in Midway.

On June 17, Midway RCMP received multiple calls regarding a man reported to have been stabbed. Police arrived to a local motel to find the victim sitting on the sidewalk. The victim was later taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On June 25, Castlegar RCMP arrested a 41-year-old male suspect. Scott MacDougall has been charged with aggravated assault, breach of probation and breach of recognizance, and is being held in custody, pending a future court date.

Police said in a release that the people involved in the incident know each other, and therefore don’t believe there’s further risk to the public.

