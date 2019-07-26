Castlegar police seek missing indigenous woman

Darilee Nolie was last seen earlier this week.

RCMP are searching for a woman who went missing earlier this week.

Darilee Nolie was last seen in the Castlegar area in the afternoon of July 24. Friends, family, and police are concerned about her safety and health as she has a mental disability and requires medication daily.

Nolie is not believed to be a threat to the public and is known to hitch-hike long distances.

She is described as a First Nation female, 165 centimetres (five-feet, five-inches) tall with a heavy build, brown eyes and short black/grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink /purple shirt and blue shorts.

“It is not known where Darilee is heading at the moment, but there is a possibility she may be headed to Kelowna, Cranbrook, or Port Hardy,” says Corporal Brett Turner of the Castlegar RCMP. “She will commonly solicit rides from people or ask for money. If you are approached by a woman matching this description, please call police right away.”

Anyone who has information of her whereabouts is asked to call Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721