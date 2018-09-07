Castlegar police looking for witnesses to alleged sexual assault

The alleged incident took place Thursday on a BC Transit bus

Castlegar RCMP are looking for anyone who may have witnessed an alleged sexual assault on September 6.

RCMP Sgt. Brett Turner says the alleged incident took place Thursday afternoon between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. on a BC Transit bus travelling from Selkirk College to the Castlegar Community Complex.

The alleged sexual assault occurred against a 13-year-old female passenger by an adult male.

“Police believed that there were witnesses to this alleged sex assault as there were several other passengers in close proximity when it occurred,” said Turner in a media release. “The police would like to speak with anyone who was on that bus at that time who may have witnessed the incident or who have information that can assist in this investigation.”

If you have any information, please call the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

