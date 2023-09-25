Castlegar man struck by car and killed near Kootenay Pass summit

The 65-year old victim was a pedestrian

RCMP are investigating the death of a pedestrian at the Kootenay Pass summit. Photo: Vladvictoria/Pixabay

A 65-year-old Castlegar man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 3 near the summit of Kootenay Pass on Sept. 22.

The victim was a pedestrian, according to a news release from the RCMP.

“The driver stayed at the incident location and was co-operative with the investigation,” the news release states. “The driver was not impaired or found to be negligent in any other way.”

The victim was taken to hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.

