(Left to right) Coun. Sue Heaton-Sherstibitoff, Coun. Maria McFadden, Coun. Florio Vassilikakis, CAO Chris Barlow, mayor Bruno Tassone, corporate services Tracy Butler, Coun. Cherryl Macleod, Coun. Dan Rye, Coun. Bergen Price.

Castlegar councillor apologizes for man’s anti-gay comments at public meeting

A resident had asked council not to repaint the rainbow crosswalk when repainting a major road

A city councillor in Castlegar issued a public apology last week after a man made homophobic comments during a recent council meeting.

“At the Monday, April 1, council meeting, a gentleman stood up and made some very inappropriate homophobic comments, along with comments about the homelessness in our community,” Coun. Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff wrote in a statements to Black Press Media. She also posted about it on her Facebook page.

READ MORE: B.C. trustee’s anti-LGBTQ comments got him barred from schools

“When I got home, I could not sleep as it really bothered me that not one of us on council or our staff intervened to tell him to sit down and be quiet – and for that I sincerely apologize. I should have said something – we should have all said something.”

At the end of the meeting, when people can ask questions about any topic, Richard Switzer approached the microphone and asked that the city not repaint the rainbow crosswalk when crews repaint one of the main roads.

“We don’t need it. The Christiain comunity in Castlegar does not want that in the city on the streets,” Switzer said, adding that city staff did not consult with the church when planning the project.

“Don’t patronize the homosexual community. They don’t need it. They don’t deserve it.”

He also made unrelated inappropriate comments about homeless people during the same period of the meeting.

Heaton-Sherstobitoff said she struggled with how to handle the comments at the time.

“I now know that to prevent these inappropriate statements from happening in the future, it has to be addressed head-on.”

She added she plans to bring a friend to the May 21 council meeting to provide a presentation to councillors and staff on how to be an inclusive and safe community.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police
Next story
From $8,000 in his underwear to a two-year probation term for a Kamloops man

Just Posted

Krestova couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

West Kootenay winter ends with a whisper

March snowfall well above norm, but the month was dry with less than half the average precipitation

Investigation, cleanup continues after fuel tanker crash

50,000 litres of fuel spilled into Salmo River

One year after Trail acid spill, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Trio safe, but truck lost, after frightening slide off Syringa road

Sunday sightseeing tour near Castlegar turns into near-fatal fall

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Petition to end B.C. ‘wolf-whacking’ contests gains 60,000 signatures

Petition follows an open letter to the government from dozens of environmental and animal advocates

What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye

Chilliwack greenhouse owner says ‘no immediate danger’ from non-toxic dye released into waterway

VIDEO: Trip to Nelson featured on Price is Right

A six-night stay in Nelson was one of the show’s prizes

56 per cent of Canadians believe it’s better to wait to buy a home: poll

Survey says Canadians see it as balanced between buyers’ and sellers’ market for first time in 5 years

Castlegar councillor apologizes for man’s anti-gay comments at public meeting

A resident had asked council not to repaint the rainbow crosswalk when repainting a major road

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Most Read