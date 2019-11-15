(Delta Police Department/Facebook photo)

Car dash covered in papers not an excuse for speeding, Delta police warn

After puling the driver over for speeding, police found his speedometer blocked by a stack of papers

Not being able to see your speedometer won’t get you off the hook for speeding, as one man in Delta found out earlier this week.

On Wednesday (Nov. 13), the Delta Police Department posted a photo to its Facebook page taken during a recent traffic stop for excessive speeding. The photo shows a vehicle cluttered with items, including a large stack of papers tucked above the steering wheel.

“The driver expressed surprise, telling the officer, ‘I didn’t realize I was speeding.’ While probably true as the giant stack of papers blocked his whole dashboard, this excuse did not prevent him from getting a ticket,” read the post.

“Drivers – please make sure you can readily see your dash and mirrors, and that the view out your windows is not obstructed by anything inside or outside your vehicle.”

Responding to several comments in the thread, police said the man is not homeless nor was he living his car, rather the numerous items in the vehicle appeared to be related to his work.

SEE ALSO: Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

SEE ALSO: VIDEO: Delta police officer nearly struck by speeding car


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP
Next story
‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Just Posted

B.C. taxi drivers no longer exempt from wearing a seatbelt

Before, taxi drivers were allowed to forego a seatbelt when driving under 70 kilometres an hour

Police seize drugs, weapons and cash from Christina Lake residence

One man was arrested when RCMP executed a search warrant on Nov. 14

Moose tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in northwest Montana

This is the first time the disease has been detected in the species in Montana

Warfield Director elected to head seat on regional board

Mayor Diane Langman is board chair of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

Green candidate reflects on South Okanagan-West Kootenay campaign

Rosslander Tara Howse talks about the highs and lows of running for office

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

Car dash covered in papers not an excuse for speeding, Delta police warn

After puling the driver over for speeding, police found his speedometer blocked by a stack of papers

B.C. woman seeks return of jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Sicamous RCMP report handmade box was stolen from a storage locker

Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

Jagraj Roger Berar, 51, of Surrey, charged in incident alleged to have happened in Whistler

CN Rail confirms job cuts as weakening economy cuts into freight volumes

Railroad also said it was affected by a slowdown in the B.C.’s forestry sector

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Most Read