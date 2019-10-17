Cannings endorsed by David Suzuki

Dick Cannings, seen here campaigning in 2015, is working hard to be sent to Ottawa a second time. (File photo)

Richard Cannings and his team are working hard as the 2019 federal election enters its final days.

The latest news comes in the form of a personal endorsement from environmentalist David Suzuki, who went into detail about his support of the NDP candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay.

“In the Anthropocene, humans have become a powerful force shaping the properties of the planet but lacking in knowledge to do so without puncturing planetary boundaries of sustainability.

“Last October the IPCC released a frightening report demanding rapid reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to avoid climate catastrophe. A day later, marijuana became legal and media forgot the IPCC.

“In May, the United Nations released a terrifying report that a million species are on the brink of extinction a day later, Harry and Meghan had a baby and all concern about the crisis of extinction disappeared from media.

“We need politicians who understand and take science seriously. Dick Cannings is one of them.”

Suzuki’s endorsement tops off a series of endorsements for Cannings, included that of Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, whose wife Joan is running for the NDP in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

“Richard has been a strong voice for the protection of our land and waters. He is also genuinely committed to reconciliation with indigenous peoples. He has my full support,” wrote Phillip.

The list of endorsements also includes Alan Ruddiman, the former president of B.C. Doctors and an Oliver resident, Rossland city councillor, and former Green Party candidate, Andy Morel, School District 67 Trustee Tracy Van Raes, Curtis Gibbons, president of the Penticton Professional Fire Fighters Union Local 1399, Kootenay West MLA and Minister of Children and Families Katrine Conroy, Jim Wyse, founder and proprietor of Burrowing Owl Winery and community youth leader, Victoria Ritchie.

“It is such an honour to have the support of this amazing group of community advocates,” said Cannings.

“I got into politics to bring together progressive voices across NDP, Liberal and Green persuasions and I’ve worked hard to make collaboration and cooperation a part of how I work in Ottawa to represent our riding. It is humbling to hear from those I represent that they believe in my leadership.”