CannaFest easy on Grand Forks RCMP

One arrest for public drunkenness, two unrelated break-and-enters elsewhere in city

Despite rock ‘n’ roll’s penchant for anarchy and “sticking it to the man,” CannaFest proved to be a tame affair for Grand Forks RCMP, according to local sergeant Darryl Peppler.

“At times the RCMP had little to do with how well behaved the crowd was,” Peppler said, “that a few officers decided to get on stage with Cheap Trick and sing ‘Dream Police’ with them.”

While Peppler said that Grand Forks RCMP responded to 47 calls between Aug. 8 and Aug. 11, he added that “no files of note” were related to the festival.

“[There were] a few liquor tickets issued as extra members were brought in for enforcement, but for the most part we did not find much open alcohol or consuming in public,” Peppler told the Gazette.

“From a policing perspective, this even could not have gone any smoother.”

One individual was arrested for being drunk in public, but the man was “lodged [until he got] sober and released later that morning.”

Beyond CannaFest, Grand Forks RCMP attended a total 195 calls for service from July 29 to Aug. 11, (149 in Grand Forks and 46 in Christina Lake).

Of note, Peppler said, were two break-and-enters.

The first, at an abandoned residence on Atwood Road, happened sometime between late June and mid August. Among items taken were copper kettles, metal antiques and metal antique bookshelves. Though no more details were provided by the RCMP, the police are reminding owners of abandoned homes in the Ruckle areas to check in regularly with their properties, and for neighbours to remain watchful.

Elsewhere, a 46-year-old Grand Forks resident was arrested during a residential break-and-enter on the 6800 block of 3rd Street. Peppler said that the man was taken into custody but later released with conditions and a promise to appear in court on Oct. 15, 2019.

Previous story
Housing incentives, shelter questions presented to council
Next story
Epstein accuser sues as questions swirl about his death

Just Posted

CannaFest easy on Grand Forks RCMP

One arrest for public drunkenness, two unrelated break-and-enters elsewhere in city

Housing incentives, shelter questions presented to council

An advisory group will recommend that council extend shelter’s operation to Apr. 30, 2020

CannaFest 2019: 50 years of rock ‘n’ roll

The fifth annual music festival had bands for young and old

West Kootenay trail designation sparks debate

Columbia-Western Trail may lose its recreational status if province gets its way

De Groot family still waiting for inquest after 2014 Slocan shooting

Lawyer for Peter De Groot’s family say many questions remain unanswered

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

RCMP probing link between homicide, missing persons case in northern B.C.

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk dies days before 2019 fair opens

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

Most Read