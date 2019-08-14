CannaFest easy on Grand Forks RCMP

One arrest for public drunkenness, two unrelated break-and-enters elsewhere in city

Despite rock ‘n’ roll’s penchant for anarchy and “sticking it to the man,” CannaFest proved to be a tame affair for Grand Forks RCMP, according to local sergeant Darryl Peppler.

“At times the RCMP had little to do with how well behaved the crowd was,” Peppler said, “that a few officers decided to get on stage with Cheap Trick and sing ‘Dream Police’ with them.”

While Peppler said that Grand Forks RCMP responded to 47 calls between Aug. 8 and Aug. 11, he added that “no files of note” were related to the festival.

“[There were] a few liquor tickets issued as extra members were brought in for enforcement, but for the most part we did not find much open alcohol or consuming in public,” Peppler told the Gazette.

“From a policing perspective, this even could not have gone any smoother.”

One individual was arrested for being drunk in public, but the man was “lodged [until he got] sober and released later that morning.”

Beyond CannaFest, Grand Forks RCMP attended a total 195 calls for service from July 29 to Aug. 11, (149 in Grand Forks and 46 in Christina Lake).

Of note, Peppler said, were two break-and-enters.

The first, at an abandoned residence on Atwood Road, happened sometime between late June and mid August. Among items taken were copper kettles, metal antiques and metal antique bookshelves. Though no more details were provided by the RCMP, the police are reminding owners of abandoned homes in the Ruckle areas to check in regularly with their properties, and for neighbours to remain watchful.

Elsewhere, a 46-year-old Grand Forks resident was arrested during a residential break-and-enter on the 6800 block of 3rd Street. Peppler said that the man was taken into custody but later released with conditions and a promise to appear in court on Oct. 15, 2019.