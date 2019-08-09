An aerial shot of the 290-acre SpeakEasy property. (SpeakEasy Growers/Submitted)

Cannabis company set to plant in Rock Creek

With an outdoor expansion, SpeakEasy could become one of the largest growers in Canada

A 290-acre cannabis growing facility is preparing to plant in Rock Creek.

Last week, SpeakEasy Growers announced that they had brought their seeds to the facility in “anticipation of receiving its cultivation license,” a press release reads.

In addition to growing cannabis indoors, the company says that the climate in Rock Creek is conducive to outdoor planting too, meaning that they can cut down on construction costs for growing infrastructure and use more of the property.

“Upon granting of our initial cultivation license we plan to immediately submit our evidence package for our outdoor field to amend our license to allow outdoor cultivation area on our 60-acre field,” the release reads.

The property now occupied by SpeakEasy was once a cherry orchard.

