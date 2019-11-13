Cannabis company gets green light to plant at Rock Creek facility

A Rock Creek cannabis company can finally plant seeds in the Boundary.

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club, founded by local farmer Marc Geen, announced that it had received its Health Canada license to cultivate cannabis on its property , meaning that the company can now legally grow cannabis plants in its 10,000-square-foot facility.

“Receiving our licence at long last, is a dream come true for all of us in the SpeakEasy family,” Geen said in a press release.

While the company’s indoor facility is just shy of a quarter acre in size, SpeakEasy owns another 290 acres of farmland and intends to grow cannabis outdoors on a 60-acre parcel of that land, though the company has not yet received its outdoor cultivation license. In anticipation of such approval, the company says it has already installed 2.6 kilometres of fencing, along with trenches, electrical and security measures around the outdoor patch.

SpeakEasy projects that the indoor growing alone will be sufficient to produce 70,000 kilograms of cannabis flower, annually – a figure that the company says could double if outdoor growing begins next spring as well.