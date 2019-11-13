An aerial shot of the SpeakEasy property near Rock Creek. (SpeakEasy Growers/Submitted)

Cannabis company gets green light to plant at Rock Creek facility

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club gets indoor growing license from Health Canada

A Rock Creek cannabis company can finally plant seeds in the Boundary.

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club, founded by local farmer Marc Geen, announced that it had received its Health Canada license to cultivate cannabis on its property , meaning that the company can now legally grow cannabis plants in its 10,000-square-foot facility.

“Receiving our licence at long last, is a dream come true for all of us in the SpeakEasy family,” Geen said in a press release.

While the company’s indoor facility is just shy of a quarter acre in size, SpeakEasy owns another 290 acres of farmland and intends to grow cannabis outdoors on a 60-acre parcel of that land, though the company has not yet received its outdoor cultivation license. In anticipation of such approval, the company says it has already installed 2.6 kilometres of fencing, along with trenches, electrical and security measures around the outdoor patch.

SpeakEasy projects that the indoor growing alone will be sufficient to produce 70,000 kilograms of cannabis flower, annually – a figure that the company says could double if outdoor growing begins next spring as well.

Previous story
Boundary Community Food Bank welcomes new board of directors
Next story
RDKB directors divided over dam revenues and fire service

Just Posted

Community Christmas Hamper Program seeks donations, applications

Families can register for a hamper at Boundary Family Services and Community Futures

Veterans lead the line for the Border Bruins in 2019/2020

Nathan Cohen-Wallis and captain Liam Stalwick are among the team’s points leaders too

Buyout residents ask for expert representation in land negotiations

City: ‘We’re really hoping that […] we can come to agreements that preserve people’s net worth’

Cannabis company gets green light to plant at Rock Creek facility

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club gets indoor growing license from Health Canada

Public invited to learn about new Grand Forks floodplain maps

The City will be hosting a forum on Nov. 18 at Grand Forks Secondary School

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

B.C. grandmother files complaint with TransLink, calls for better awareness of service dogs

Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week

Saanich School District students plan to rally outside Rob Fleming’s constituency office in Victoria

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

Jason Garrison claimed his advisors failed to take his circumstances into account

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

Most Read