Cannabis company files court petition against City of Grand Forks

The petition argues that the City’s decision to not grant a variance was ‘unreasonable’ and ‘invalid’

A cannabis company is hoping to take the City of Grand Forks to court over the denial of a zoning variance permit that would have allowed Weeds Glass & Gifts to operate a retail cannabis store at 7500 Donaldson Dr.

On Aug. 14, Weeds Glass & Gifts filed a petition with the Supreme Court of British Columbia that claims, among other things, that “the decision of the [City] to deny [Weeds’s] development variance permit application is invalid for lack of procedural fairness.”

The petition also alleges that council’s decision to deny Weeds’s application was coloured by the building’s use as a warming centre, which, the petitioners say, was “a heated issue with the City and created a bias in the council members’ [sic] decision, even though it should have been a factor unrelated to the decision and the report decision.”

The decision being disputed was made by council on July 15, when members voted 4-3 to deny the variance. Couns. Zak Eburne-Stoodley, Christine Thompson, Rod Zielinski and Cathy Korolek voted to deny; Mayor Brian Taylor and Couns. Neil Krog and Chris Moslin voted to approve.

Grand Forks city bylaws state that a cannabis retail store cannot operate within 100 metres of a “community use” zone, such as James Donaldson Park. The prospective location is within 40 metres of the park’s perimeter.

While Weeds indicates in the petition that the decision to deny the development variance permit “has resulted in a lack of reasonable access to cannabis in the City for people who rely on it for medical purposes […],” the petition does not acknowledge that there are three other retail cannabis stores that have already been approved by the City of Grand Forks and are currently waiting on provincial licensing.

As such, these three other outlets are further along in the permitting process than Weeds would have been, had council approved the development variance permit.

The City of Grand Forks acknowledged Thursday that “the City’s legal counsel is currently reviewing the petition,” but said that it could not comment on the situation “as the matter is currently the subject of litigation.”

The City has 21 days to respond, meaning that by Sept. 4 (the day after the next council meeting), its reply will have to be submitted to the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

more to come.

Previous story
B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home
Next story
B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Just Posted

Cannabis company files court petition against City of Grand Forks

The petition argues that the City’s decision to not grant a variance was ‘unreasonable’ and ‘invalid’

Motorcycle rider sent to hospital after Grand Forks crash

Witnesses say that the rider swerved to avoid a vehicle and crashed into a lamp post on Central Ave

‘Harmonica Herb’ tunes up for musical marathon

Greenwood musician will be marching and playing between Carmi and Beaverdell on Aug. 30, 31

Bikers ride for PTSD awareness

The Rolling Barrage fundraiser collected Boundary motorcycle riders on Tuesday as it passed through

Black Press Kootenay Career Fair underway in Cranbrook

Today, Thursday, August 22, around 40 employers will be waiting to meet potential new employees

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

NDP bring Green New Deal to the Kootenays

MPs Wayne Stetski and Peter Julian held climate change talks in Nelson, Cranbrook and Revelstoke

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

UPDATE: B.C. man on trial for daughters’ murders says he was ‘tackled’ and ‘stabbed’ in apartment

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue

Province funds new shuttle buses for 13 B.C. senior centres

Activity, socializing helps maintain health, Adrian Dix says

Thermal imaging cameras eye Salish Sea in hopes of better detecting whales

Cameras installed at BC Ferries’ terminal on Galiano Island, and off southern Gulf Islands

Most Read